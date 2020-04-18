Matchpool Trading Up 4.9% Over Last 7 Days (GUP)

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Matchpool has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. One Matchpool token can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and Gatecoin. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $124,206.93 and $190.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013941 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $197.36 or 0.02731268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00225769 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00050691 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

