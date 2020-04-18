McNamara Financial Services Inc. Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12,953.7% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,027,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,421,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958,677 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,259,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,483 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,962,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,996,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $114.54 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.46.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.