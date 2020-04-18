McNamara Financial Services Inc. Sells 33,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,651 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.6% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 325.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $35.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $29.95 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.11.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.