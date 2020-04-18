McNamara Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

McNamara Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,608 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 1.0% of McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. McNamara Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.91. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

