McNaughton Wealth Management LLC Has $13.71 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

McNaughton Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,347 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 14.6% of McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 125.5% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 233,558.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,789,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788,315 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 590,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,409,000 after acquiring an additional 316,212 shares during the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.56. 3,527,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,456,810. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200 day moving average is $84.70.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

