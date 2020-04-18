MedicCoin Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MEDIC)

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 18th. One MedicCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptohub, Graviex and Stocks.Exchange. MedicCoin has a market cap of $18,919.35 and $66.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005814 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MedicCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 298,349,835 coins and its circulating supply is 298,349,398 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. The official message board for MedicCoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin.

MedicCoin Coin Trading

MedicCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Sistemkoin, CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

