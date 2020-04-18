Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,768 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $355,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after acquiring an additional 383,843 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

NYSE MDT opened at $103.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $128.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

