Membrana (MBN) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

Membrana (CURRENCY:MBN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Membrana token can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges including ProBit Exchange, IDEX and ABCC. Membrana has a market cap of $249,755.29 and $24,246.00 worth of Membrana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Membrana has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Membrana alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00054463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000713 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.46 or 0.04486826 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00066391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013828 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005288 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Membrana Token Profile

MBN is a token. Its genesis date was March 13th, 2018. Membrana’s total supply is 643,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,278,908 tokens. Membrana’s official Twitter account is @membrana_io. The official message board for Membrana is medium.com/@membrana. Membrana’s official website is membrana.io.

Buying and Selling Membrana

Membrana can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, IDEX and ProBit Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Membrana directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Membrana should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Membrana using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Membrana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Membrana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.