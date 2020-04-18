Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) Reaches Market Capitalization of $249,328.46

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $249,328.46 and approximately $6,987.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00062446 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.55 or 0.01122572 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00193079 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002089 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai.

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

Memetic / PepeCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

