Mercury Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $803.00 (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, Mercury has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar. Mercury has a market capitalization of $373,440.57 and approximately $803.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mercury token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mercury alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.41 or 0.02818019 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00227496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00058382 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s genesis date was March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mercury using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mercury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mercury and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.