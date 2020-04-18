Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) Short Interest Down 20.9% in March

Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,720,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the March 15th total of 36,293,100 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $107.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.90.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $2.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.34. 3,146,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,692,311. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.94 and a 200 day moving average of $94.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.06. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Microchip Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,881,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 217,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 128,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 40.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 60.8% during the first quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 424,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,433,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares during the last quarter.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.