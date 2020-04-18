Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Trimmed by Bright Rock Capital Management LLC

Bright Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,000 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Bright Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after acquiring an additional 47,658,854 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 16,050.1% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,254,458 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $39,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771,223 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,333,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nomura lifted their price target on Microsoft from $161.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.77.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $178.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $157.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.33. The company has a market cap of $1,346.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

