MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Short Interest Down 20.8% in March

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 196,500 shares, a decline of 20.8% from the March 15th total of 248,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ MSTR traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $126.53. 70,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $118.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.63. MicroStrategy has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $133.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.96 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MicroStrategy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered MicroStrategy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 723 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics and mobility software platforms worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy Consulting that provides customers with assessment, advisory, architecture, and deployment services to guide their customers in defining, developing, and delivering business analytics solutions for their enterprises across various industries; and MicroStrategy Education, which consists of classroom-based courses, instructor-led courses, recorded courses, self-paced e-learning modules, customer on-site training, and enterprise E-Courseware options for large organizations in various languages.

