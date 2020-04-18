MimbleWimbleCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $103.84 Million (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 31.8% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $103.84 million and $93.69 million worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.97 or 0.00179161 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.37 or 0.01096271 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058103 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002178 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000656 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,515,284 coins and its circulating supply is 8,005,641 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

MimbleWimbleCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

