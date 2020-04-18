Mindexcoin (MIC) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Mindexcoin (CURRENCY:MIC) traded up 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Mindexcoin has a total market capitalization of $630,080.69 and $2,560.00 worth of Mindexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mindexcoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), LATOKEN, Mercatox and Token Store. During the last week, Mindexcoin has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013808 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.66 or 0.02827693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00228654 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000698 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Mindexcoin Profile

Mindexcoin launched on January 18th, 2018. Mindexcoin’s total supply is 1,548,595,545 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,595,545 tokens. Mindexcoin’s official Twitter account is @mindexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Mindexcoin is medium.com/mindexcoin. Mindexcoin’s official website is mindexcoin.com.

Mindexcoin Token Trading

Mindexcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Mercatox, LATOKEN and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mindexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mindexcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mindexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

