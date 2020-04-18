Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News stories about Mineral Resources (OTCMKTS:MALRF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Mineral Resources earned a media sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:MALRF remained flat at $$11.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. Mineral Resources has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

Mineral Resources Company Profile

Mineral Resources Limited operates as a mining services and processing company in Australia, China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Mining Services and Processing, Mining, and Central. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing services on build-own-operate basis for mining companies; mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire, plant and equipment maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services in the resources sector.

