MinexCoin Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (MNX)

MinexCoin (CURRENCY:MNX) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One MinexCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exmo, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Livecoin. During the last seven days, MinexCoin has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. MinexCoin has a total market cap of $183,841.28 and $16.00 worth of MinexCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About MinexCoin

MinexCoin (MNX) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. MinexCoin’s total supply is 6,597,238 coins and its circulating supply is 6,349,826 coins. The Reddit community for MinexCoin is /r/Minexcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MinexCoin’s official Twitter account is @minexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. MinexCoin’s official website is minexcoin.com.

MinexCoin Coin Trading

MinexCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Exmo. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MinexCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MinexCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MinexCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

