Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) Short Interest Down 20.5% in March

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,960,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 8,759,900 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total transaction of $840,579.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $5,041,570.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $62.19. 3,158,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,828,609. Monster Beverage has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 26.37%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

