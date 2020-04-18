Moody National Bank Trust Division Increases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.89.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,264,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,834,285. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

