Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the March 15th total of 2,927,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MCO traded up $4.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $232.26. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $164.19 and a 12-month high of $287.25.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 261.43% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.95, for a total value of $993,320.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,238,317.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total value of $1,994,059.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,624 shares of company stock worth $14,881,827 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 207.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in Moody’s by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MCO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Moody’s from $233.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $266.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Argus increased their price target on Moody’s from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Moody’s from $260.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.00.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

