Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mooncoin has traded up 178.2% against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.90 million and approximately $4.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.68 or 0.00604831 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007485 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,672,733,196 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia. Mooncoin’s official website is www.mooncoin.eco.

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.