Morgan Stanley Downgrades TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) to Hold

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.30.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $64.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

