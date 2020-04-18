MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 54.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,148 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up 2.1% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

BATS USMV opened at $60.13 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average is $63.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.3133 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

