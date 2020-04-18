Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,221,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Nomura increased their target price on Mueller Water Products from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group raised Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood lowered Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of MWA traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,549,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,970. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 22,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $264,928.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry W. Kolb sold 33,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $393,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,922.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,102,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,586,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,989,000 after acquiring an additional 897,012 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,897,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,717,000 after acquiring an additional 666,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

