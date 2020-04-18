Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a decline of 27.3% from the March 15th total of 2,573,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.25.

NYSE MUSA traded up $5.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $108.22. 737,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,409. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.31. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 1.10%. Murphy USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Murphy USA will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 9,669.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 640,211 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,933 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,247,000 after purchasing an additional 14,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,876,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 93.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 245,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 118,266 shares during the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

