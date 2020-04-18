Namecoin Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Namecoin has a market capitalization of $5.81 million and approximately $238.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Namecoin has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Namecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00005461 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Livecoin, YoBit and Altcoin Trader.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,221.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.03315300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.21 or 0.00764505 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00011921 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin (NMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Bitsane, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, WEX, Altcoin Trader, Livecoin, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittylicious, C-Patex, Tux Exchange, SouthXchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

