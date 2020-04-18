NANJCOIN 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5.00 (NANJ)

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. NANJCOIN has a market cap of $130,261.25 and $5.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, BiteBTC and Mercatox. Over the last seven days, NANJCOIN has traded down 28.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013864 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.23 or 0.02745118 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00227245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00058507 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN’s genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 tokens. NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog. The official website for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com.

NANJCOIN Token Trading

NANJCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NANJCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

