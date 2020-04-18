Nano One Day Volume Hits $3.61 Million (NANO)

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last week, Nano has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00008223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Mercatox, HitBTC and RightBTC. Nano has a total market cap of $79.27 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,233.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.87 or 0.02527957 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $244.55 or 0.03380516 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.86 or 0.00606304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00807236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00077176 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00028050 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00577435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Nanex, CoinFalcon, Kucoin, Coindeal, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Mercatox, Bitinka, RightBTC, OKEx, CoinEx, Koinex and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

