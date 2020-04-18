Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the March 15th total of 3,962,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts have issued reports on NDAQ shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nasdaq from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total transaction of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Nasdaq by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,851,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,507 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,492,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Nasdaq by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,848,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,526,000 after purchasing an additional 615,377 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Nasdaq by 28,741.7% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 288,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,889,000 after purchasing an additional 287,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,823,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,520,000 after purchasing an additional 206,320 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDAQ traded up $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.24. 772,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,915. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.23. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $71.66 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.68.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

