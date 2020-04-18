Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Acquired by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 787,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Natera worth $23,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Natera by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Natera by 285.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $38,263.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,627.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $79,280.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,126 shares in the company, valued at $673,617.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,376 shares of company stock worth $631,551 over the last ninety days. 9.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTRA opened at $33.66 on Friday. Natera Inc has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.47 and its 200-day moving average is $34.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.27.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 120.68% and a negative net margin of 41.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

