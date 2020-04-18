National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank Holdings Corp (NYSE:NBHC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 507,100 shares, a decline of 34.5% from the March 15th total of 773,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 245,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NBHC traded up $1.59 on Friday, hitting $23.18. 343,760 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,879. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.11 million, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.19. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $38.92.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.15 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 24.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens raised National Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in National Bank by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in National Bank by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bank

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

