National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NATI shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of National Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In other National Instruments news, CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Kodosky sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 329,410 shares in the company, valued at $14,849,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,042,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,735,000 after buying an additional 111,376 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,176,000 after buying an additional 70,403 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,846,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,174,000 after buying an additional 50,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,819,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in National Instruments by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 919,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,938,000 after buying an additional 108,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments stock opened at $37.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.01. National Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.63.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

