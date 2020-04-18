NavCoin Price Reaches $0.0828 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0828 or 0.00001142 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, cfinex, Poloniex and Cryptopia. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and $73,133.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About NavCoin

NavCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,434,575 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. NavCoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Binance, cfinex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

