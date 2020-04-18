NEM Hits One Day Volume of $20.86 Million (XEM)

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. NEM has a market cap of $343.77 million and approximately $20.86 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEM coin can currently be bought for about $0.0382 or 0.00000529 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Liquid, CoinTiger and Kryptono. Over the last week, NEM has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

NEM Coin Profile

XEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

Buying and Selling NEM

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: B2BX, Crex24, Kuna, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Kryptono, CoinTiger, COSS, Coinsuper, HitBTC, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinbe, BTC-Alpha, Indodax, Bittrex, Iquant, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, Koineks, Poloniex, Binance, Bithumb, Liquid, Livecoin, BTC Trade UA, Exrates and Zaif. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

