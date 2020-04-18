Nepsis Inc. Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Nepsis Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,000. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $10,034,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,190,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 93,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 14.6% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. CLSA reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.50. The stock had a trading volume of 13,551,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,869,895. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 52 week low of $147.95 and a 52 week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $195.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.10. The firm has a market cap of $533.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.