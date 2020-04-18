Nepsis Inc. Trims Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. decreased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,057 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 0.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Southern by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,567,000 after purchasing an additional 310,440 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,262,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $526,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter worth $494,229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $2.15 on Friday, hitting $57.47. 4,648,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,215,373. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10. The company has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.19.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

