NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Receiving Very Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. NESTLE S A/S earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

NESTLE S A/S stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.96. The stock had a trading volume of 382,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,312. The stock has a market cap of $322.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22.

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

