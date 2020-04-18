Nestree Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.23 Million (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Nestree has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Nestree token can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and $555,103.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00034128 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00047967 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000712 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,235.91 or 1.00201970 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00066182 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000709 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000484 BTC.

EGG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 558,735,018 tokens. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nestree is www.nestree.io.

Nestree can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and Coinone. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

