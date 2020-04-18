Neural Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $13,088.63 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13,088.63 and approximately $3.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neural Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.54 or 0.02801487 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00229427 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058681 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00051607 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neural Protocol Profile

Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 tokens. The official website for Neural Protocol is www.nrp.world. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol.

Neural Protocol Token Trading

Neural Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neural Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neural Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

