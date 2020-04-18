Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $22,473.00

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Neutral Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013718 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and DDEX. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $79,904.90 and $22,473.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.04548305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009727 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC.

About Neutral Dollar

Neutral Dollar is a token. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.