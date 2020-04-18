New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Frontier Health (NYSE:NFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 657,500 shares, an increase of 11.1% from the March 15th total of 591,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of New Frontier Health in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE NFH traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $8.26. 28,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,051. New Frontier Health has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $10.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

New Frontier Health Company Profile

New Frontier Health Corporation operates as an investment group that invests in, builds, and operates diversified businesses in China. It holds interest in various industries, including healthcare, internet, artificial intelligence, big data, education, and financial services. The company was formerly known as New Frontier Corporation and changed its name to New Frontier Health Corporation in December 2019.

