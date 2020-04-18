New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Short Interest Down 18.6% in March

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,460,000 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the March 15th total of 16,536,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on NGD. CIBC upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold from $1.15 to $0.95 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

Get New Gold alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $0.69 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $139.20 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Gold by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.