Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 34.0% in March

Nexa Resources SA (NYSE:NEXA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 497,600 shares, a decline of 34.0% from the March 15th total of 753,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexa Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 21,382 shares during the last quarter. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on NEXA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nexa Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Nexa Resources from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:NEXA traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.83. The company had a trading volume of 44,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,186. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $490.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.15. Nexa Resources has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $12.70.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $585.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.00 million. Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.76%. Research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.3775 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces copper, lead, silver, and gold deposits. The company owns and operates five mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.