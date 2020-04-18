NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,780,000 shares, a decline of 26.2% from the March 15th total of 6,475,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.82. 2,016,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,144,896. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $328.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $648.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.18 million. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $3,672,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $21,863,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 2,510,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 852,940 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.50 to $1.65 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore ISI cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.61.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.