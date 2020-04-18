Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 279.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,911,017 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.7% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Nike worth $214,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in Nike by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nike by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,884,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,112,370,000 after acquiring an additional 775,291 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Nike by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,576,358,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,675 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $1,314,457,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nike by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,881,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,102,409,000 after buying an additional 330,620 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. Nike Inc has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $105.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.18.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.22 per share, for a total transaction of $210,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,091.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nike from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

