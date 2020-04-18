Nimiq (NIM) Price Tops $0.0005 on Major Exchanges

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, Nimiq has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $3.09 million and $201,129.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,266.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.62 or 0.02568136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $244.41 or 0.03363437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00607573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014274 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.90 or 0.00796842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00077914 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00028172 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00579730 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,625,093,960 coins and its circulating supply is 5,799,093,960 coins. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nimiq

Nimiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, BTC-Alpha, HitBTC and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

