Niobio Cash (NBR) One Day Volume Hits $73.00

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. During the last week, Niobio Cash has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a market capitalization of $40,746.68 and $73.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobio Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niobio Cash

NBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

