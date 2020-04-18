Niobium Coin (NBC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $220.00

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded up 26% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, Niobium Coin has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $308,667.44 and approximately $220.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Niobium Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013901 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $197.39 or 0.02730486 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00226722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00058283 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00050828 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Niobium Coin Token Profile

Niobium Coin’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,927,668 tokens. Niobium Coin’s official website is niobiumcoin.io. The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobium Coin Token Trading

Niobium Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Bleutrade and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobium Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobium Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.