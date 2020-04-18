Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $58.88 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,278 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,850 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises approximately 0.7% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $58,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cortland Associates Inc. MO raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Lucia Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $137.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.44. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra raised shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.73.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

