Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,414,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.50, for a total value of $1,177,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.91, for a total transaction of $19,619,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,640 shares of company stock worth $77,430,824. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $265.88 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The firm has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.67%.

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $308.00 to $264.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $360.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $333.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $340.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

